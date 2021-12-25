Hong Kong’s Democratic Movement – More Universities Remove Tiananmen Traces – News

Two other Hong Kong universities demolished monuments commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing on Friday. In a statement from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) it said the statue had not been approved: “After internal evaluation and as a campus administrator, CUHK has removed it.”

The 6.4-meter-high bronze statue of the “Goddess of Democracy”, bearing a flame, was removed shortly before sunrise. “I am sad and shocked,” said Felix Chow, a former student at CUHK University and a member of the district council.

Legend: The “democracy goddess” was placed in front of the Chinese University on June 1, 2010. Now it is no longer there.

“This statue represents an open school environment. It is a symbol of academic freedom. “People are skeptical about whether the school can still ensure that the room is free and that people can speak freely,” Zhao told Reuters.

For its part, Lingnan University in Hong Kong has removed a wall inscription from the Tiananmen massacre, which also contained a representation of the “goddess of democracy”. The university said materials that could pose “legal and safety risks” have been removed and stored.

A red image of the goddess of democracy in the student union main hall of Lingnan University was painted with gray paint. Artist Chen Weiming, who made the statue and the mural, said he would sue universities if his works were damaged.

The Tiananmen massacre is the violent suppression of a popular uprising by the Chinese army on June 4, 1989. The students had previously demonstrated for more democracy in Beijing for weeks. According to human rights group Amnesty International, hundreds or even thousands of unarmed protesters were killed or injured at the time.

On Thursday evening, the authorities removed a statue commemorating the victims of the 1989 uprising. The so-called “pillar of shame” was erected in 1997 on the grounds of the University of Hong Kong. The artwork reminds us of the violent suppression of protests in Beijing.

Unlike the rest of the country, where authorities banned all public memorial services on June 4, 1989, Hong Kong was the only place on Chinese soil where such memorial services were allowed.