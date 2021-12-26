World

Compulsory vaccinations will overcome the division in society

December 26, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Marcus Soder believes that the division in society that is currently observable will soon be overcome through compulsory vaccination.

    "A lot of people find that vaccination isn't that bad."

    He "overestimated the desire for vaccination and underestimated belief in conspiracy theories."

    Currently, just over 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Austria has already made up its mind, and it is up for debate in Germany: compulsory vaccination. Markus Söder (54), Prime Minister of Bavaria, sees many advantages in a mandatory requirement. He believes that this will soon overcome the current division in society.

He is convinced that this would make the prejudices go away. “A lot of people find that vaccination isn’t that bad.” On the contrary – they will notice that they are “protecting and giving freedom,” said CSU رئيسPresident “The World on Sunday”.

