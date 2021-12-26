Compulsory vaccinations will overcome the division in society

1/5 Marcus Soder believes that the division in society that is currently observable will soon be overcome through compulsory vaccination.

Austria has already made up its mind, and it is up for debate in Germany: compulsory vaccination. Markus Söder (54), Prime Minister of Bavaria, sees many advantages in a mandatory requirement. He believes that this will soon overcome the current division in society.

He is convinced that this would make the prejudices go away. “A lot of people find that vaccination isn’t that bad.” On the contrary – they will notice that they are “protecting and giving freedom,” said CSU رئيسPresident “The World on Sunday”.

‘Belief in conspiracy theories downplayed’

Sodder is concerned about the current mood of the population. “The country is divided in many ways. In the first wave there was no political disagreement, rather there was awareness on all sides for the common good. There was also a unified media assessment that encouraged the population to participate.”

Today it looks different. He said he had “overestimated the desire for vaccination and underestimated belief in conspiracy theories”. That is why he calls for compulsory vaccination. “Unified duty applies to everyone welding together.” (a leg)

