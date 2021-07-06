Unrest in Afghanistan – Taliban spokesman announces peace plan – News

The extremist Islamic Taliban movement is advancing in Afghanistan.

Despite the fighting, they want to move forward with peace efforts.

Since the beginning of the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban has stepped up its advance.

Peace talks and the peace process will accelerate in the coming days and are expected to enter an important phase. “Of course it will be about peace plans,” Taliban spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Monday.

“It may take a month to get to the point where the two sides share their written peace plan.” The latest round of talks reached a critical point. Although we (the Taliban) have the upper hand on the battlefield, we take the talks and dialogues very seriously.”

The government doubts the quick results

Afghan Peace Ministry spokeswoman Nadsheya Anuri confirmed the resumption of the stalled talks. However, it is hard to imagine the Taliban presenting a written version of their peace plan within a month. “But let’s be positive. We hope you will come forward so we can understand what you want.”

The Taliban are gradually bringing more and more areas under their control. This raises doubts about whether they are really serious about peace talks. The situation has come to a head recently, especially in the north.

On Sunday, more than 1,000 soldiers from the advancing Taliban fled to neighboring Tajikistan, local border guards announced. The National Security Adviser to the Afghan government, Hamdullah Mohib, announced a counterattack.