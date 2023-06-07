Chris Christie: The former governor wants to be president of the United States

Trump contest Now it’s fixed – former Governor Christie wants to become President of the United States of America Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was another candidate for the Republican nomination on Tuesday. published Jun 6, 2023 at 11:34 p.m

“To win, you have to beat whoever is ahead of you,” Christie said in a podcast. IMAGO / ZUMA wire He had already applied for it in 2016, but was defeated by subsequent President Donald Trump. France Press agency The 60-year-old attacked the former president directly in his speech: “Donald Trump has made us smaller by dividing us more and playing one group against another every day.” France Press agency Christie is a former confidant of former President Donald Trump. France Press agency

The former governor of the US state of New Jersey announced on Tuesday (local time) his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Chris Christie, a former Trump confidant, attacked — Trump has so far been leading in the party’s internal polls.

Meanwhile, the field of Republican candidates has grown significantly.

with ex Governor of New JerseyOn Tuesday, Chris Christie announced another candidate to run for president Republicans in the United States mentioned. He had already applied for it in 2016, but was defeated by subsequent President Donald Trump. Initially a close advisor to Trump, there was a dispute in 2020 due to Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections at the time.

“I want your support,” Christie told an audience in Manchester, New Hampshire. Christie previously wanted to be his party’s presidential candidate in 2016, but dropped out after poor results in the primaries.

Donald Trump made us smaller

The 60-year-old attacked the former president directly in his speech: “Donald Trump has made us smaller by dividing us more and playing one group against another every day.” Christie said Trump is a mirror-obsessed, never admits fault, always blames someone else for mishaps, and always wants to take credit for everything that goes wrong. Trump commented on Christie’s speech on his alternative Twitter Truth Social that it was “boring” — it was hard to take.

Christie also criticized the presence of applicants who “say we shouldn’t care what happens in Ukraine”. These politicians said that Americans should not care “that Russia wants to put a free and freedom-loving country back under its thumb,” Christie complained, explaining the history of the United States in his speech.

Pence’s announcement is expected on Wednesday

Trump had already announced last November that he wanted to run again in the 2024 presidential election. Meanwhile, the field of Republican candidates has grown significantly. In addition to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, several others have announced their requests in recent weeks. Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence has also provided the necessary documents – and his official announcement is expected on Wednesday. In internal party polls, Trump is leading.

