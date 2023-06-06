Finland: 120,000 euros fine for speeding

Finland He was driving 32km/h too fast and now pays more than €120,000 in fines Anders Wiklöf is a repeat offender: Finn has been flashed several times in the Nordic country. Because he is rich, the fine is extremely high this time. updated Jun 6, 2023 at 9:57 pm

Anders Wikloff (right) in conversation with Bill Clinton. imago images / TT Öland is an archipelago located between Finland and Sweden. Google Maps

Instead of the permitted 50 km / h, Anders Wiklöf drove 82 km / h.

Now he has to dig deep into his pocket.

The 76-year-old Finn is a repeat offender.

If you drive up to 20 km/h in Finland, you can fine up to 200 euros. It becomes uncomfortable when you are at least 21 km / h above the permitted speed, writes the “Auto-MotorSport” magazine. From this speed limit, daily rates in Finland are charged. This means: the more you go over the limit and the richer you get, the more you have to pay.

Anders Wiklöf, an industrialist considered one of the richest Finns, was able to try it again. In the Åland Islands, a self-governing archipelago in the Baltic Sea between Finland and Sweden, Wikloff is caught going too fast. Instead of the permitted speed of 50 km / h, the industrialist drove the streets of the island at a speed of 82 km / h. The result: ten days of driving license revocation and a €121,000 fine.

The 76-year-old knows his way around the big buses. In 2013, he paid 95 thousand euros. In 2018, it was “only” just under 64,000 euros. For Wiklöf but maybe just a little pocket money. However, he told the local Åland newspaper Nia: “I am really sorry about that. I heard that Finland will save one and a half billion euros in healthcare. So I hope the money will fill a gap there.”

See also A huge hole in the ground in Mexico - this mysterious hole grows daily With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

View comments