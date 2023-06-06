Zurich Airport: Planes are allowed to take off and land at night due to NATO exercises

Zurich airport Planes are also allowed to take off and land at night due to NATO exercises The large-scale NATO air force exercise “Air Defender” is also having an impact on Swiss air traffic. For locals, it can be annoyingly loud at night in June. updated Jun 6, 2023 at 9:58 am

Due to NATO’s “Air Defender” exercise, planes will land at Zurich Airport from June 12-23 by 00:30 am at the latest. Imago/Chromorang Pictures

On the occasion of one of NATO’s major maneuvers, Zurich Airport expects delays in June.

In order to intercept these delays, the federal government has now allowed flight operations to continue later into the night.

During the “Air Defense” exercise, planes can still land after 11 p.m.

From 12 to 23 June, NATO is conducting the largest air exercise in its history. Doing excercise 25 countries with a total of more than 200 aircraft participate in Air Defender.. For this purpose, three training airspaces will be established in German airspace, which will be closed alternately every day for several hours. This also has an impact on the operation of Zurich Airport, as delays are to be expected.

The federal government gives the green light for additional allowance

In order to accommodate them, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has agreed that Flughafen Zürich AG may issue exceptional take-off and landing clearances until 00.30 a.m. at the latest, provided that NATO Air Defender exercise postponed Worthy. Normally, flights into Zurich operate from 6am to 11pm, although flights can be extended by half an hour to reduce delays.

According to the airport, it is currently difficult to estimate how much Zurich Airport will actually be affected by the exercise. Passengers, however, through their own Airlines about any changes in flight times Informed, according to a message from the airport.

