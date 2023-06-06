Now the elite is turning its back on Turkey

The 69-year-old owes his electoral victory primarily to Turks living abroad. Because the support for President Erdogan in his country is lower than ever.

The 36-year-old engineer has been through a lot of terrible things in her hometown of Istanbul. However, she only wants to emigrate now, Atar explains in an interview with “Spiegel”. Because with Erdogan’s re-election, she has finally become a “stranger” in her own country.

The young Turkish woman loves to move to Berlin. However, she is concerned that many German Turks voted for Erdogan. Your partner, in turn, is drawn to us. Its motto was “The main thing is to get out of Türkiye”.

Irmak Kokar also wants to leave her home in Ankara. “I feel like I’m part of a minority. I live in your country,” he says in his mid-20s, referring to supporters of President Erdogan.

Her partner, Ata Cankat Özkalesi, would migrate with her, even if he saw Erdogan’s supporters in particular as the losers. Yermak and I will not go hungry. “We have a college degree and very good jobs,” the 20-year-old also explains.

“We may not be able to buy the newest car or a big beautiful house. But these people will starve if they don’t do it now. It’s a shame they still vote for Erdogan.”