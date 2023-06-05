German charlatan Anna Sorokin is getting nervous again about financial debts The German fraudster is in a legal dispute with her lawyer. It’s the equivalent of about 140,000 francs. published Jun 5, 2023 at 12:32 p.m

German con artist Anna Sorokin is under arrest at her apartment in the East Village, Manhattan, New York. Getty Images She is allowed to leave the apartment once a week to attend appointments with the probation officer – and she wears an ankle bracelet for this. Misc / Contributor In 2019, Sorokin was sentenced to four years in prison in the United States for fraud. Prosecutors accused her of forging documents and stealing $275,000 from New York financial institutions, luxury hotels and celebrities. IMAGO / ZUMA wire She was released after nearly two years for good behavior and then got arrested again because her visa expired. (archive photo) Imago Pictures/Future Pictures International In February 2022, the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” directed by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin was released. Press IMAGO/ZUMA “You may recognize my name as a character on a Netflix series, but now you get to know the real me,” Sorokin said in a teaser for her podcast, The Anna Delphi Show. Press IMAGO/ZUMA

Anna Sorokin owes her former lawyer approximately 140,000 francs.

A legal battle between the two ended with the former lawyer collapsing in court.

Previously, she had represented the con artist in two lawsuits.

At least since then Hit Netflix series “Anna’s Invention” Clear to the masses: Creditors to super fraud Anna Sorokin, 32, don’t usually see their money borrowed or owed again. This is what happened to her former lawyer, Audrey Thomas.

According to a report by the New York Post, Sorokin owes her $152,000 — the equivalent of about 140,000 francs. As Thomas Ma is probably the world’s most famous con-man in two court cases: one over the German agent’s immigration to the United States, and the other about her An appeal against the ruling that put Sorokin behind bars.

Audrey A. Thomas collapsed during the trial

In April 2022, Sorokin fired her attorneys and filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her in a court case of withholding documents related to her case. The legal dispute ended dramatically in March after Thomas collapsed at a New York civil court hearing with his opponent, Sorokin. Thomas had to be carried out of the courtroom on a stretcher by paramedics.

But even a fired attorney doesn’t have a clean slate. She lost her license after allegedly stealing money from a client. She said, according to the documents of her new trial against her former client, “The professional ban does not cancel the budget owed by the accused.” It remains to be seen if she will continue to pay the fees she is owed.

Anna Sorokin stole more than $175,000

For years, Anna Sorokin posed as a German multimillionaire heiress named Anna Delvey in order to gain a foothold in American high society. Netflix filmed the story of the fraudster. In 2019, Sorokin was sentenced to four years in prison in the United States for fraud. Prosecutors accused her of forging documents and stealing $275,000 from New York financial institutions, luxury hotels and celebrities.

At the beginning of 2021, she was released again due to good behaviour. But shortly after that, she was arrested again because her visa was expired and expired Threatened with deportation to Germany. However, her legal team was able to prevent this, and Sorokin was released from detention pending deportation last year. Although she is still allowed to remain in the United States, she is under house arrest in New York and must wear an electronic ankle bracelet. She is allowed to leave the house once a week.

Anna Delvey’s Arrested Podcast

But the fraudster knows how to occupy herself within her four walls. She’s about to launch her own podcast, The Anna Delvey Show, in which she wants to challenge “traditional notions of what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Among the invited guests are model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and playwright Jeremy Harris, 34, according to a recently released trailer. “You might recognize my name as a character on a Netflix series, but now you get to know the real me,” Sorokin says in the teaser.

The Anna Delphi Show promises “honest, unfiltered conversations,” says host Anna Sorokin.

