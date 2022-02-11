Europapark raises prices for the summer season

1/6 Europa-Park starts the summer season on March 27th.

The summer season is approaching at Europa-Park. On March 27, the popular amusement park in Rust (D) will once again open its doors to all fans of amusement parks and roller coasters. But something has changed this year.

The amusement park visit is now more expensive during high season, writes “20 minutes”. Depending on the date, the entrance fee for adults varies between 55 and 62 euros. For children, the cost of a fun day is between 47 and 53.50 euros.

Staying overnight is worth it

Adults pay a maximum of 2 euros and children 1.50 euros more than the previous season. Fans have been able to buy various season tickets for the park for a long time. This enables visitors to optimally plan their stay, according to Europa-Park.