Trump makes his Trump Force One plane float again

May 26, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • This is a luxury plane for Donald Trump.

Once his pride and happiness, Donald Trump’s (74) Boeing 757 aircraft with registration number N757AF struck a regional airport near New York. 30-year-old Trump Force One, as the machine is also called, It is not airworthy anymore.

During his time as President of the United States, Trump was not permitted to use the plane. To do so, he had access to state-owned Air Force One. But now his supporters miss Trump’s legendary plane. In 2016, he used the aircraft in appearances in the election campaign. Again and again he photographed himself in front of the transforming machine. Trump Fans Wonder: Will Trump Return Force One?

