Trump makes his Trump Force One plane float again

Once his pride and happiness, Donald Trump’s (74) Boeing 757 aircraft with registration number N757AF struck a regional airport near New York. 30-year-old Trump Force One, as the machine is also called, It is not airworthy anymore.

During his time as President of the United States, Trump was not permitted to use the plane. To do so, he had access to state-owned Air Force One. But now his supporters miss Trump’s legendary plane. In 2016, he used the aircraft in appearances in the election campaign. Again and again he photographed himself in front of the transforming machine. Trump Fans Wonder: Will Trump Return Force One?

This is what happens to Trump’s plane

Recently, rumors have persisted that the plane could become a magnet on Earth. The Las Vegas site has been haunting the American media. In the city, Trump’s plane should attract supporters and tourists.

But the former president has other plans. Trump wrote on his website: “Lots of people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that has gotten so creative at Trump’s rallies.” The plane was stored because he was not allowed to use it as the boss. “It is now being fully restored and modernized and is supposed to be back in operation before the end of the year.”

The machine gets a new coat of paint

The next flight has already been determined. Trump said the plane would be transferred to Louisiana. There, the work will be completed, the Rolls-Royce engines checked and updated. And: The machine is also provided with a new coat of paint. “After it is finished, it will be better than ever and will be used again in future rallies,” Trump said.