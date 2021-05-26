Slogans Comparison to Jewish Stars – Chairman of a parliamentary group denouncing the Nazi comparisons to a Trump Green supporter

The US Republican MP, who made the Holocaust remarks about wearing masks, also made other comparisons with National Socialism on Tuesday.

Compare wearing masks to “discrimination against Jews in the early Nazi years”: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green. Photo: Susan Walsh (Keystone)

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Green brings her own faction leadership against her through constant comparisons between the Mask Demand and the Nazi persecution of Jews. Parliamentary group leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that such phrases have been condemned by Republicans in the US House of Representatives. “Marjorie is wrong, and her deliberate decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust to wearing masks is appalling.” Green again compared the planned vaccination slogans on the name cards of supermarket employees on Tuesday with the fact that the Nazis had forced Jewish stars to wear clothes.

The lawmaker – a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump – wrote in another tweet Tuesday about “discrimination against unvaccinated people” that she “never compared it to the Holocaust, only to discrimination against Jews in the early Nazi years.”

Green said last week of mask requirements in the US House of Representatives: “You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were asked to wear a gold star and they definitely became like second-class citizens who were treated so much that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. “

Green has sparked anger across party lines with her frequent comparisons between preventive measures in the Coronavirus pandemic and the National Socialists’ persecution of Jews. Pressure mounted on McCarthy to comment.

