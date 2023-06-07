Emergency operation for Pope Francis: According to the Vatican, the 86-year-old is at risk of intestinal obstruction

– Vatican: Pope Francis needs emergency surgery The 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church must be treated in hospital under general anesthesia. Then he will stay there for a few days.

Due to an impending intestinal blockage, Pope Francis has to undergo emergency surgery. Icon image: Martial Trezzini (Keystone)

Pope Francis must undergo urgent surgery. The so-called laparotomy, that is, the opening of the abdominal cavity, is being performed on the 86-year-old on Wednesday afternoon, as announced by the Holy See.

The operation is done under general anesthesia. After that, the head of the Catholic Church will remain in the clinic for “several days,” said spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Franziskus’ medical team has decided in the past few days that the Argentine must undergo an operation for a so-called laparocele. A gastrocele is a break in the abdomen. The Holy See’s letter spoke of the recurrence of pain.

On Wednesday morning, His Holiness the Pope held the weekly public reception in St. Peter’s Square. The day before, he had already been at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for an examination. The operation is now being planned there.

In 2021, the Argentine has already undergone surgery under general anesthesia for an intestinal condition – the so-called diverticulitis. Part of the colon has been removed. He spent about ten days in the hospital at that time. Afterwards it was said that he did not tolerate general anesthesia well.

Health of Pope Francis

AFP / Step

Found an error? Report now.