The best choice after release

Character creation in Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you a choice of 12 different classes. We show which of these is the best in the level list.

Hamburg — If any development studio can be trusted to bring the organized chaos of pen-and-paper role-playing games to the home screen, it has to be Larian Studios. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Belgian studio wants to make the full Dungeons & Dragons experience playable on PC. This also includes a wide range of classes in character creation. Baldur’s Gate 3 provides you with a total of 12 different classes and we show you which one is the best in the level list.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Classes Tier List – Lots of options in the S tier.

The three main points of a strong class: If you are looking for the best class in Baldur’s Gate 3, then you should distinguish between three different keystones. Breaking it down broadly, the game – and almost every other RPG – consists of three basic game elements. Each category has different advantages and disadvantages in each of these aspects, but the best categories have a benefit for the party in each situation.

battle Describes how well the class performs in a combat situation. It includes actions such as enemy active kill, group support abilities, and crowd control against groups of enemies.

– Those who struggle in combat can also deal with others in a non-violent manner. People who are strong in social situations have good charisma, they can persuade or intimidate others or, in emergency situations, use charm to direct the conversation in the desired direction. exploration The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of mysteries. Exploration describes the extent to which a character can move within themselves and exploit their hidden potential. Be it learning about secret keys and traps, moving unseen through the world, or discovering treasures in remote places.

This is the list of animals: For Baldur’s Gate 3, we don’t need to divide the category list into too many categories. This time the list extends from S-Tier, the most powerful class, all the way to C-Class, the weakest class. We skip D and F subtly, because luckily none of the twelve rows are really rubbish. However, it is important for all classes that you build them correctly. We have also collected for you the best buildings in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s how the list of layers is categorized:

bull Cleric, poet, paladin layer Wizards, sorcerers, warlocks, fighters Class B Barbarian, Rogue, Priest, Ranger class c monk

There is no wrong choice: Of course, in the list of levels there is necessarily a distinction between “strong” and “weak” classes. But this does not mean that you can make a bad or wrong decision. Each chapter in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a reason for its existence, and you’ll be able to play through the game with all of them. In addition, you can change your character and its class practically at any time. What’s most important in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the class composition you have in your party.

After all, the druid in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t nearly as powerful as Blizzard’s current version. In Diablo 4, the level menu classes are led by a druid, and by some distance.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Tier List shows the strongest classes – but nothing really bad

The strongest classes in the game: There are three classes in the S class in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the Bard being the most often underestimated. It may seem fun to chant on the battlefield with a lute at the ready, but Bard consistently proves to be a very important support class for the party. Poet lovers can turn a hopeless situation into its opposite, and poets are often very charismatic.

The same applies to clergy and clergy. Both are extremely useful to the party, especially since they play a vital role in the party’s survival as healers or tanks. Because of their many sub-categories, clerics in particular are very versatile, depending on how they are needed in the group’s current ensemble. On the other hand, Paladins can not only take a hit in Baldur’s Gate 3, but also have some abilities to deal massive damage on a single target.

The weakest class: Monk alone settles into class C. Again, this does not mean that monk is a weak class per se. Basically, it’s versatile and powerful in close combat, especially in the early game, but it can deal less damage than other classes. Also, a monk requires both Dexterity and Wisdom to level up, which generally makes it a bit weaker than other single-attribute classes.