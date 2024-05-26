May 26, 2024

/e/OS offers an alternative to Android for more privacy

Gilbert Cox May 26, 2024 2 min read

Google is largely present in apps and the like on standard Android smartphones. If you prefer to go without corporate services, you need an alternative operating system such as /e/OS. This promises a Google-free smartphone with full functionality.

With the Android open source project, anyone can theoretically develop their own mobile operating system based on Android. However, Google’s API and Play Services ensure that many core functions work in the first place.

/e/OS has developed its own solutions aimed at providing a completely Google-free smartphone.

All Google features without Google

These functions include, for example, geolocation, Google Maps and Store. /e/OS he have Micro G Project Built into your operating system, which essentially copies these services, but without having to rely on Google. The project was funded, among others, by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

Editorial recommendations

In addition, the Android alternative operating system offers some other features for people who want to protect their privacy. For example, it automatically blocks trackers in apps. You can also use it to hide your geographical location and IP address at any time.

Android apps continue to work

Some applications such as a map service, email or calendar are already integrated into the operating system. However, it is also compatible with Android apps, so you can also install apps from the Play Store. This works via what’s called the App Lounge.

The App Store also evaluates apps on privacy standards. You can see at a glance how much you have to reveal. For example, if an app requests too many permissions or sends data to the developer, the rating will be lower.

See also  artificial intelligence. Google is warning its employees about their chatbot

Installation and limitations

/e/OS is easier to install than most third-party mobile operating systems. on website The provider has an installation program that you download to your computer, which then helps you with the installation.

You can find out if your smartphone is compatible with it in the corresponding list. However, experienced users can also download the operating system directly and install it manually.

It must be said that installing a new operating system unlocks the bootloader of the smartphone, such Wired Notes. This makes the smartphone vulnerable to hackers. However, in order for them to download malware onto their mobile phones in this way, they have to physically hold it in their hands.

Almost done!

Please click on the link in the confirmation email to complete your registration.

Would you like more information about the newsletter? Find out more now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Best emulator apps for iPhone

May 26, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

NGC 5033 with NCT300

May 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Dataminer finds a clue in the current game

May 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

EU budget: Germany remains the largest net contributor

May 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup TV and Live Stream: Sweden – Canada Live on TV

May 26, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The worst dengue epidemic in history » Latinapress News

May 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Toronto 14. Location: WNBA expands to Canada

May 26, 2024 Eileen Curry