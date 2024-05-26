Ice Hockey World Cup TV and Live Stream: Sweden – Canada Live on TV

It’s mid-May again: The 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship runs from May 10 to May 26. Thousands of ice hockey fans will make the pilgrimage to ice hockey stadiums in the Czech Republic and millions will follow the 2024 Ice Hockey World Cup on TV and live stream.

Want to follow IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2024 on TV and Live Stream? You are right here. We will tell you where you can watch live World Cup matches.

Ice Hockey World Cup 2024 on TV and Live Stream: German National Team Games Live

Unlike football, the Ice Hockey World Cup is held every year. Canada won the World Cup title at the 2023 World Cup in Finland and Latvia. Germany advanced to the finals, but lost there to the Canadians.

The German national team is back at the start this year. In the first round, Germany will face USA, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia, France, Kazakhstan and Poland in Group B. Group games will be played in Ostrava. Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Austria and Great Britain playing according to the Prague schedule.

2024 Ice Hockey World Cup will be shown here on TV and live stream

The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship has been running on free-to-air TV on ProSieben and ProSiebenMaxx since this year. This year, the channel will show all matches of the German national team, as well as selected matches from the tournament, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. There are a total of 30 live games.

All other games of the tournament will be broadcast on streaming service Sportdeutschland.TV. The online pay-per-view provider holds the TV rights for all 64 games. Entry to the competition is available for €24.90. ARD, ZDF and Eurosport do not hold the TV rights to the Ice Hockey World Cup – nor does Sport1, which showed the games last year.

Ice Hockey World Cup TV and Live Stream

May 26, Sunday

Third-place game, Sweden vs. Canada: 3:20 p.m. (ProSiebenMaxx & Sportdeutschland.TV)

Final, Czech Republic v Switzerland: 7:55pm (ProSiebenMaxx & Sportdeutschland.TV)

More News:

The schedule for the Ice Hockey World Championship is as follows: The preliminary round will be played with two groups of eight teams each. In the group stage, all teams in a group meet each other. The game plan states that the top four national teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. The world champion is finally decided by knockout.