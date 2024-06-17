Outrage in Great Britain: Police officer rams cow multiple times with his company car

“Looked like they wanted to kill her”: Officers in Great Britain stop cow that ran away with their company car. The video of the incident has created a stir in the island. The Home Minister is also involved. His behavior has consequences for the police officer.

WA police officer in England has been suspended after he rammed the animal into his company car while hunting a runaway cow. After the officer’s actions in Staines-upon-Thames sparked outrage through internet videos, Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said on Sunday: “I fully understand the anger our actions have caused.” .

In the video A cow weighing around 200 kg can be seen being violently rammed by a police car in a residential area. The animal skids several meters across the street, gets up and runs. The car backfires on the cow, which is trapped under the car. “It looks like they want to kill her,” the farmer’s partner told Sky News on Sunday.

British Home Secretary James wisely called for a “full, urgent report”. The authorities’ actions appear “unnecessarily harsh”. Animal rights group the RSPCA described the scenes as “disturbing and disturbing” and a well-known animal rights activist. Chris wrote in page X: “What kind of monster rocks a calf?”

The police initially defended their action. On Friday evening the cow ran through several streets. Callers reported a car damaged and an animal running toward people. After several failed attempts to capture the animal over several hours, it was decided to end the escape with a police car in the interest of public safety.

The owners suspect that Beau Lucy escaped from her pasture across the river. After returning to the farm, the animal calms down and eats normally. “I don’t know if she will survive,” said the farmer’s partner. “She may die from the shock, but she will survive.”