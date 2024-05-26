The Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned Britain’s false accusations and political maneuvering.

This was in response to China’s recent widespread defamation, arbitrary arrest and persecution of Chinese citizens, defamation of the SAR government, interference in the normal operations of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, and favored anti-China support. and anti-Chinese activists – Hong Kong criminalized by Great Britain.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong and that China firmly opposes any outside powers interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs or other internal affairs of China.

China urges the British side to immediately stop political maneuvering against China, end self-directed and self-executed political shenanigans, effectively protect the rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the UK, and effectively protect the normal operations of the Hong Kong economy and trade. Office confirmed in London.