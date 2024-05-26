May 26, 2024

The Hong Kong office of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns Britain’s false accusations and political maneuvering

Jordan Lambert May 26, 2024 1 min read

The Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned Britain’s false accusations and political maneuvering.

This was in response to China’s recent widespread defamation, arbitrary arrest and persecution of Chinese citizens, defamation of the SAR government, interference in the normal operations of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, and favored anti-China support. and anti-Chinese activists – Hong Kong criminalized by Great Britain.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong and that China firmly opposes any outside powers interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs or other internal affairs of China.

China urges the British side to immediately stop political maneuvering against China, end self-directed and self-executed political shenanigans, effectively protect the rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the UK, and effectively protect the normal operations of the Hong Kong economy and trade. Office confirmed in London.

See also  Great Britain: Crabs, octopuses, and crabs are sentient beings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New record number: More than 10,000 migrants cross English Channel to Great Britain

May 25, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Switzerland will seek revenge against Canada, while Sweden host the Czech Republic

May 25, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Republican US backs Exxon in shareholder activism dispute

May 24, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Starbucks and taxes: the rage on the British coffee table

May 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

The Hong Kong office of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns Britain’s false accusations and political maneuvering

May 26, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Hands-on science on a long night of research

May 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup: Switzerland challenges the Czech Republic in the final

May 26, 2024 Eileen Curry