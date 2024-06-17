June 17, 2024

Instead of Pedro Pascal: Matthew McConaughey requested The Last of Us

Ulva Robson June 17, 2024 2 min read

Matthew McConaughey (left) has already had initial discussions about the role of Joel in The Last of Us. Photography: Paul Smith/Featureflash 2015/ImageCollect.com/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney



The popular series “The Last of Us” could have been dramatically different if Matthew McConaughey had taken the lead role instead of Pedro Pascal.


The hugely successful and popular video game “The Last of Us” seemed to have a completely different dynamic. As one of the show’s creators, Craig Mazin (52) and Neil Druckman (44), has now revealed, instead of fan favorite Pedro Pascal (48), they initially had another actor in mind for the role of Joel – Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey (53). Mazin has now confirmed this report, which was previously only rumored around the world, on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

“I talked to Matthew.” The American “Variety” website quotes the podcast. “I can’t say it was serious. It was more like, ‘Hey, there’s something we can talk about.’ […] Matthew McConaughey is an impressive actor. “I’m sure it would have been great, but it would have been completely different and I really like the version we did.”

Obviously, it was not initially a good idea for Pascal to take on the lead role. “It was on our list from the beginning,” Mazen explains. “But we have been informed that it is not available.” However, just a short time later, his phone rang and Pascal’s agent was on the other end of the line telling him the good news that the star could do it after all – and apparently he liked the script he’d been sent too much to do it. You don’t want to miss this post.

However, there was no other Oscar winner in the running at all

However, the untrue rumor is that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, 49, was also under discussion for a role in “The Last of Us”: “I actually never talked to Mahershala,” Mazin also freely said in Podcast.

Mazin is famous for, among other things, the popular HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” and Druckman was actually the mastermind behind the two “The Last of Us” video games that provided the basis for the series. Together they stated that there will be at least one more season after the already confirmed second season.



