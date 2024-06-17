Euro 2024 sponsor in Germany raises criticism

Advertising campaign – The “Visit Qatar” campaign is everywhere at this year’s Euro Championship. Image: www.imago-images.de

The 2024 European Championship is sponsored by companies including Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways. In light of the strong criticism directed by the German national team towards the host of the 2022 World Cup, this arouses the dissatisfaction of many fans.

17 June 2024, at 09:42 June 17, 2024, 11:36 am

One user wrote on Twitter: “When I watch the European Championship matches, I suddenly feel the desire to visit Qatar.” There is a lot of criticism behind this somewhat sarcastic statement, which is particularly noticeable on social media in relation to the European Championship. In addition to Deutsche Bahn, Ali Express and Adidas, Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways are also official partners of UEFA and therefore also of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Cheering for the German team – in front of an advertising banner for “Qatar Airways”.Image: www.imago-images.de

The fact that Gulf countries have a presence in football, whether through the Saudi Professional League or through advertising partnerships, is nothing new in itself. The fact that the “Visit Qatar” slogan could be seen everywhere at the Euros in Germany, of all places, is ironic, especially since the German national team was particularly vocal against hosting it in the Gulf state two years ago before and during. World Cup in Qatar.

Like Norway and Denmark, Germany was considering not participating in the World Cup in Qatar. At the heart of the criticism of the host country: human rights violations of all kinds. With the exception of Norway, which did not qualify for the World Cup, no country actually implemented the boycott.

In order to defend values ​​such as freedom and tolerance, the national team made great gestures during the tournament in Qatar. After wearing the One Love captain’s armband was banned by FIFA, the German team snapped a face mask gesture ahead of their group match against Japan. Given the fact that “Visit Qatar” and “Qatar Airways” banners adorn German stadiums two years later, many Twitter users retrospectively view the gesture as “hypocrisy.”