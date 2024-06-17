June 17, 2024

Euro 2024 sponsor in Germany raises criticism

Eileen Curry June 17, 2024 3 min read

Advertising campaign – The “Visit Qatar” campaign is everywhere at this year’s Euro Championship. Image: www.imago-images.de

The 2024 European Championship is sponsored by companies including Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways. In light of the strong criticism directed by the German national team towards the host of the 2022 World Cup, this arouses the dissatisfaction of many fans.

17 June 2024, at 09:42June 17, 2024, 11:36 am

One user wrote on Twitter: “When I watch the European Championship matches, I suddenly feel the desire to visit Qatar.” There is a lot of criticism behind this somewhat sarcastic statement, which is particularly noticeable on social media in relation to the European Championship. In addition to Deutsche Bahn, Ali Express and Adidas, Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways are also official partners of UEFA and therefore also of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Munich Germany. June 14, 2024. Goal celebration: Jamal Musiala DFB Florian Wirtz DFB Germany - Scotland Germany - Scotland 14.06.2024 *** Munich, Germany June 14, 2024 Goal celebration Jamal Musiala...

Cheering for the German team – in front of an advertising banner for “Qatar Airways”.Image: www.imago-images.de

The fact that Gulf countries have a presence in football, whether through the Saudi Professional League or through advertising partnerships, is nothing new in itself. The fact that the “Visit Qatar” slogan could be seen everywhere at the Euros in Germany, of all places, is ironic, especially since the German national team was particularly vocal against hosting it in the Gulf state two years ago before and during. World Cup in Qatar.

Like Norway and Denmark, Germany was considering not participating in the World Cup in Qatar. At the heart of the criticism of the host country: human rights violations of all kinds. With the exception of Norway, which did not qualify for the World Cup, no country actually implemented the boycott.

See also  100m sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson sets the spotlight

In order to defend values ​​such as freedom and tolerance, the national team made great gestures during the tournament in Qatar. After wearing the One Love captain’s armband was banned by FIFA, the German team snapped a face mask gesture ahead of their group match against Japan. Given the fact that “Visit Qatar” and “Qatar Airways” banners adorn German stadiums two years later, many Twitter users retrospectively view the gesture as “hypocrisy.”

The best images from the UEFA Euro 2024

1/26

The best images from the UEFA Euro 2024

One goal and they’re screaming ‘Football is coming home’ again.

Source: Keystone/Gareth Fuller

Post it on FacebookShare on X

Speedster embarrasses the police with a backflip – he wouldn’t do that ⚡

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Euro 2024, Group C: England vs Serbia live

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Slovenia vs Denmark – the match on tape and TV

June 16, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

GP Canada Technical Upgrades: Sauber removes wings

June 16, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

Outrage in Great Britain: Police officer rams cow multiple times with his company car

June 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Instead of Pedro Pascal: Matthew McConaughey requested The Last of Us

June 17, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

How shipping threatens river life

June 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Euro 2024 sponsor in Germany raises criticism

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry