“Red Dead Redemption” is coming to Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4

The popular video game set in the Wild West returns. In a new version for Nintendo Switch and Sony Playstation 4. But there’s a catch.

Western saga “Red Dead Redemption” comes to Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 game consoles for the first time. how rock games Reports indicate that it has been ported to these consoles. So connoisseurs of the game about the outlaw John Marston should not expect any new action.

Also included is the expanded story called “Undead Nightmare”, Where Marston has to face a horde of zombies, Rockstar Games continues to announce.

“Red Dead Redemption” including “Undead Nightmare” should be available starting August 17th on the Nintendo Switch eShop and Playstation Store and costs around 50 francs. The physical version of both should be available in a bundle from October 13th. If you have a Playstation 5, you can also play the game – it is backwards compatible.

We released Red Dead Redemption on May 21, 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 version will continue to play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S thanks to Microsoft’s backwards compatibility with Xbox consoles.

