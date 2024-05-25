NGC 5033 with NCT300

NGC 5033 is located in the constellation of Fangs at a distance of about 41 million light-years. It is believed that there is a very massive black hole at its centre. The observed distortion in the galaxy’s arms could be due to the fact that the center of rotation is not identical to the bright, visible center of the galaxy, and thus there is a certain “glitch”. This is probably caused by a previous galaxy merger. Now that the astronomical nights are getting shorter and shorter, I needed two full nights to gather enough exposure time for this image.
Data about the image
|Goal
|NGC 5033
|location
|Far Horizon Observatory, Calden
|time
|
05/09/2024 00:00 CEST
|camera
|CMOS QHY268M
|Telescope/lens
|12-inch Newton-Cassegrain NCT300 (homemade) in primary focus with ASA corrector at f=2075mm
|Multiple
|Observatory Mountain (private construction)
|Exposure time
|L: 37x300s; R, G, B: 15 x 240 seconds each
|Post-processing
|AstroPixel Wizard, Graxpert, AstroArt, Photoshop
