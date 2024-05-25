Dataminer finds a clue in the current game

Nearly 20 years after its release Paper Mario: Legend of the Eternals Gate A new, graphically polished version was released for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday. It seems that this new version is not only intended for the already available Switch and Switch OLED, but perhaps also for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. This is at least supported by an anomaly in the program code discovered by the data miner.

UHD support – but why?

Accordingly, there is a section in the game code used to handle UHD resolution. However, this is not supported by the Nintendo Switch (OLED) – even in the dock, a maximum of 1080p is achieved. Additionally, the installed SoC is often at its limits even in this resolution range. It’s hard to imagine a higher resolution like UHD with the chip.

But it would be conceivable of course that the developers Intelligent systems We have already designed the software code so that the game can later be played smoothly on your new Nintendo Switch 2. Ultimately, this should have much more computing power and therefore be suitable for UHD – at most with upscaling. Additionally, the architecture of the new SoC may be similar enough to make this compatibility possible.

However, planned backwards compatibility is not the only explanation for the integration of UHD mode. It is possible that only one of them will be used in development, for example to show marketing shots. On the other hand, a higher resolution would likely be used for this purpose – after all, the corresponding images do not need to be computed in real time. So, although it’s unconfirmed, it’s certain that the Paper Mario: The Legend of the Aeon Gate code is indeed prepared for the Nintendo Switch 2.

source: fedi.rib.gay via GamesRadar