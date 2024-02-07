The ATP Tour just a TV show? – Djokovic, Wawrinka and their teammates make fun of each other – Sports – SRF
Skip to content
Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.
Sports
ATP Tour
Current article
Contents
In a video from the ATP, tennis stars like Alcaraz, Djokovic, Murray and Wawrinka show off their sense of humor.
What if what happens on the ATP Tour isn't real? Will everything be according to script and all the athletes will be actors? ATP played through this scenario in a video.
The result is very entertaining. For example, Novak Djokovic's real name is Bert Critchley. Critchley practices in front of the mirror how to rip his shirt as realistically as possible after winning. Or you can see actor Gaël Monfils honing his coordination skills because he has no talent for movement at all.
Also appearing are Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Stan Wawrinka, who treat the film set assistant in a completely condescending manner. “We make it seem as natural as possible. People are stupid, they believe everything,” says Fraser McKnight, who plays Andy Murray.
fondle
Sports
ATP Tour
Current article
Scroll left
Scroll to the right
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the data protection declaration.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{*/socialRegistrationForm *}
{*Merge Accounts {“Custom”: true} *}
{| FoundExistingAccountText |}
{| current_emailAddress |}.
{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}
{| existing_display_name |}
{| exists_provider_emailAddress |}
Created {| construction_date |} at {| existing_site_name |}
Log in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* SignInEmailAddress *} {* Current password *}
Forgot your password?
Register
{*/signInForm *}
Create a new password
Enter the email address of your user account. We will then send you a link where you can create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {*signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* /Forgot your password *}
Eliminates
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email containing a link to renew your password.
tracking Didn't receive a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and email address.
Technical error
Oh excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact our customer service.
Confirm mobile number
In order to enter a comment, we require you to verify your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to your mobile number
.
an error occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.
Too many codes have already been dialed for the mobile phone number. To prevent misuse, the function has been blocked.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
Request SMS code
Change mobile number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact our customer service.
Close
Change mobile number
The maximum number of symbols has been reached for the specified number. No other codes can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at
{*Email address data*} to publish. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn't receive a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and email address.
Customize user data
{*resend link*}
Register and log in
to sign up
Using an SRF account you have the opportunity to record comments on our website and in the SRF app.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* DisplayName *} {* mobile *} {* AddressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the data protection declaration.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{*verification code*}
Create an account
{*/Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at
{*Email address data*} to publish. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn't receive a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and email address.
Customize user data
{*resend link*}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. The activation email has been sent.
Register
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Display Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *} {* Captcha *}
Memorizes
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* /editProfileForm *}
change password
Disable Account
User data has been saved successfully
You can view your data at any time in your user account.
Close
Customize user data
change password
Specify a new password for your account
{*Email address data*}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* Current password *} {* New password *} {* New password *}
Memorizes
{* /changePasswordForm *}
Eliminates
Create a new password
Specify a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save your password
{* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
The password was saved successfully
You can now log in to the article using your new password.
Create a new password
We do not recognize the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {*signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* / Password Reset *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email containing a link to renew your password.
Didn't receive a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and email address.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Posted comments will not be deleted.
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account?
{*Deactivate account form*}
Eliminates
{*/deactivate account *}
The account has been disabled
Your account has been deactivated and you can no longer use it.
If you would like to register for the commenting function again, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
{*/socialRegistrationForm *}