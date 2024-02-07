The ATP Tour just a TV show? – Djokovic, Wawrinka and their teammates make fun of each other – Sports

In a video from the ATP, tennis stars like Alcaraz, Djokovic, Murray and Wawrinka show off their sense of humor.

What if what happens on the ATP Tour isn't real? Will everything be according to script and all the athletes will be actors? ATP played through this scenario in a video.

The result is very entertaining. For example, Novak Djokovic's real name is Bert Critchley. Critchley practices in front of the mirror how to rip his shirt as realistically as possible after winning. Or you can see actor Gaël Monfils honing his coordination skills because he has no talent for movement at all.

Also appearing are Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Stan Wawrinka, who treat the film set assistant in a completely condescending manner. “We make it seem as natural as possible. People are stupid, they believe everything,” says Fraser McKnight, who plays Andy Murray.



