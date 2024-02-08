GP Canada Technical Upgrades: Williams and Aston

The arms race between technology departments is in full swing. Teams are gradually converting their cars. In Monte Carlo it was Mercedes and Alfa Romeo, and in Barcelona it was Ferrari. Alpha Tauri turned the AT04 upside down over four races. Alpine brings new parts to almost every race. This time a new rear spoiler and wishbone panels. Next time a new front wing.

In Montreal, Aston Martin and Williams stepped on the gas. For Aston Martin, it is the third part after two smaller development phases in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. The team attempted to hide the extent of the upgrade by only including three points in the FIA's show-and-tell report. In fact, the bottom of the car, the side compartments and the hood have changed significantly.

Williams was more than willing to provide information. Seven individual points were on the list. Actually there were ten. The FW45 received new paint on the underbody, side skirts, bonnet, brake vents, rear wishbones and rear spoiler. Alexander Albon's car is equipped only with new parts. Logan Sargeant will have to wait until the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes and Ferrari backed down this time. Engineers first want to understand their new developments. Mercedes has already made significant progress with the second use of its upgrade. Ferrari tried to gain more experience with its promotion in Montreal. Both factory teams have already announced further expansion phases by the summer break.



At Williams, only one car is equipped with the upgrade package – Alex Albon's car (right).

Here's an overview of Montreal's upgrades:

Red Bull

Front wing: Small changes to the shape of the main blade and three flaps to generate more local downforce.

Mercedes

Mirror: Vertical fin removed.

Alps

Front Brake Ventilation: Modifications to the brake drum to better cool the brakes and rims.

Rear wing: New main blade for the same downforce with less air resistance. The hole in the end plates has been enlarged. The rear wing support is now stronger.

Rear Suspension: Lower wishbones have been redone. This brings more local communication pressure.

McLaren

Rear wing: New cover and new end panels for more downforce.

Beam wing: The lower wing was adapted to the new wing above.

Alfa Romeo

Rear brake vents: New port for improved cooling.

Aston Martin

Bottom: New geometry, especially in the front end. The ground is higher there.

Side horns: extended slope, deeper trough at the top and stronger undercut at the front and back.

Hood: extended fin, new cooling outlet duct at the top, modifications to the side horns.

Cooling outlet gills: New location on the sides of the hood.



At Haas, only Kevin Magnussen gets the new rear wing (bottom photo), which is only supported by a strut.

Haas

Bottom edge: Evolution of the Miami collection in the area around the rear wheels.

Rear wing: New main blade and new spoiler, specifically for the requirements of the Montreal circuit.

Cooling outlet nostrils: Additional nostrils to better adapt the cooling to the conditions in question.

Alpha Tauri

Front spoiler: Smaller panels to better balance the car for a more efficient rear spoiler.

Rear wing end plate: A curved bulkhead is attached to the lower end of the end plate.

Williams

Venturi channels: a new geometry of channels.

Bottom: All-new floor for improved flow to the diffuser.

Publisher: Modifications to the new basement.

Sidepod: A new shape for the ramp.

Bonnet: Adapted to the side pods with a new cooling outlet at the end of the bonnet.

Mirror: New attachment and winglets to improve backflow.

Aura: New disguise.

Rear Suspension: New wishbone cover.

REAR BRAKE VENTILATION: New arrangement of the ailerons located inside the brake fairing.

Rear Wing End Plates: New brake aerodynamics required modification of the rear wing end plates.

