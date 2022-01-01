sport

Koo, head of athletics, says a political boycott is pointless

January 2, 2022
Eileen Curry

    Sebastian Coe does not sympathize with the boycott of the Olympic Games.

    More and more countries are declaring that they will not send government representatives to Beijing.

    The president of the World Association of Athletics Federations considers this measure pointless.

    In the end, it is the athletes who suffer the most.

More and more countries want to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4-20, 2022). Not by not sending athletes to China, but by not having politicians there.

Countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia and Great Britain have announced that they will not send any government representatives to Beijing. They want to send a signal that they do not agree with the human rights situation in the host country – not least because of the Bing Shuai case.

