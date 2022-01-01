YPvon goalkeeper Palmos gets engaged to the sister of star Sion Schmid

1/7 David von Palmos was overjoyed: he married his old girlfriend.

2/7 He recently moved into a new apartment with Sarina Schmid.







6/7 Sarina Schmid is the sister of Sion defender Joel Schmid (left).

7/7 Christian Vasnacht and Jennifer are also engaged.

“She said yes!” Your health David von Palmos on Instagram. The currently injured Master YB goalkeeper announces his association with these words. His long-term girlfriend and future wife is Sarina Schmid (27), sister of Sion defender Joel Schmid (23). Both of them put up a joint photo on social media, where they proudly present an engagement ring.

First kiss in the pool

The couple have been together for over eleven years and recently moved into a new 4.5-room apartment in Ostermundigen BE. She actually broke out between the two when they were in school. Sarina, who works as a property management assistant, was recently revealed at “Schweitzer Illustrit”: “On the last day of school after the ninth grade, we kissed for the first time in the pool.” “If it fits, it fits perfectly,” the soccer star adds.

Now the two dare to take the next step in their relationship. Von Ballmoos writes the hashtags “#verliebt #verlobt #baldverheierter” at the bottom of the Instagram post. National team goalkeeper Jonas Umlin and his YB teammates congratulate Fabian Lustenberger and Christian Wassnacht. Just like the women’s national team star Leah Walti, who writes under an article by Sarina Schmid: “So beautiful! Congratulations.”

As Vasnacht dare

Speaking of Fassnacht: The Nati midfielder is also posting happy news on Instagram. The next post by YB’s head! “Let’s go to the end together – and even further,” he wrote, referring to fiancé Jennifer. He also receives congratulations from the YB buddies, but also from FCB captain Fabian Frey or Mainz defender Sylvain Widmer. (mpe)