sport

YPvon goalkeeper Palmos gets engaged to the sister of star Sion Schmid

January 1, 2022
Eileen Curry

  • 1/7

    David von Palmos was overjoyed: he married his old girlfriend.

  • 2/7

    He recently moved into a new apartment with Sarina Schmid.

  • 6/7

    Sarina Schmid is the sister of Sion defender Joel Schmid (left).

  • 7/7

    Christian Vasnacht and Jennifer are also engaged.

“She said yes!” Your health David von Palmos on Instagram. The currently injured Master YB goalkeeper announces his association with these words. His long-term girlfriend and future wife is Sarina Schmid (27), sister of Sion defender Joel Schmid (23). Both of them put up a joint photo on social media, where they proudly present an engagement ring.

First kiss in the pool

See also  The Foxes go to the quarter-finals with a defeat - ICEHL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *