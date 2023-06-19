Swiss Football News – JC signs Schorpf – but loses goalkeeper Moreira – Sport

legend: Pascal Schorpf.

Freshfocus/Martin Meinberger



GC is committed to mining

Grasshoppers have another newcomer to introduce in Pascal Schürpf. The 33-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months. Shorpf has played for FC Luzern since 2017 and has played a total of 199 matches for the Swiss Central team. The GC also announced that assistant coach Aurélien Mioch and athletics coach Manuel Fässler will complete the crew with new coach Bruno Berner. Both worked with Berner in Winterthur.

There are also mutations in the goalkeeper position of the GC. As the “Hoopers” announced, they could not agree on further cooperation with goalkeeper Andre Moreira. Therefore, 22-year-old Justin Hamill was promoted to the new number 1. At the same time, Zurich signed two new goalkeepers, Manuel Cotten and Nicolas Glaus.

Meyer’s repair from YB to Wil

FC Wilhelm takes charge of attacking player Nico Meyer. The 23-year-old former YB youth player spent last season on loan with Eastern Switzerland and made 30 competitive appearances. Meyer is signed through the summer of 2025.



