The higher tests should also end in victories for Switzerland

With Martin Fuchs on Leon G, Steve Gerdt on Vinard, Pius Schweizer on Vancouver and Edouard Schmitz on Jamin, team manager Michel Sorg originally relied on the same names and, with one exception, on the same horses as last year. Only Schmitz makes a change and leaves Quno in the stable. However, alternate rider Brian Balsiger and Dubai were called up on Friday. Vancouver, Schweizer’s best horse, is out of shape.

After 22 years

In 2022, the Swiss national team ended a 22-year drought after dozens of honorable places. Now there is the possibility of a series of a different and interesting kind. The seven opponents come from the countries of Brazil, Denmark, Germany, France, Great Britain, Holland and Austria. According to the world ranking of riders, they are ranked as weaker than the Swiss.

“The CSIO home is very important to us. With a good start to the season, we want to gain momentum for the European Championships in Milan, where we will also compete as reigning champions and we want to finally qualify for the Olympics,” says Sorge.

The Nations Cup is no longer on Sunday, but again on Friday. The change was actually introduced in 2018 so that more attention was paid to the main event on a non-working Sunday, including a larger crowd. Now it has been filmed again for sporting reasons, as this gives active players more chances to qualify for the Grand Prix.

Strong competition for Fox

From a Swiss point of view, there is another title defense on Sunday at the Grand Prix. Martin Fox is very happy to repeat last year’s win. However, the competition is great. With Steve Jordat, Marcus Enning and Rodrigo Pessoa alone, the three riders who embody three Olympic golds, two World Championships and a total of nine World Cup Final victories are competing. Including Fuchs and Schwizer, seven of the top 10 seeded finalists at the World Cup, the unofficial world indoor championship, will be at the start of April.

For the fourth time in a row, the Swiss Cup Final will also be held in Gründermoos.