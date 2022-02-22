Championship Preparatory Championships in England: The national team loses to Canada

German footballers remained unwinnable in the four-team tournament in England, but they kept doing well despite the individuals’ problems.

National team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was “a bit upset” after the unfortunate 1-0 defeat of the German football team. “I don’t know exactly what caused the loss,” the 54-year-old said Sunday evening after the match against Olympic champion Canada in the preparations for the European Championships in England, but she was full of praise for her smaller and weaker team. .

“It’s a shame because we put a lot of heart, passion and work into this game. We threw everything into it. I saw a lot of positive things,” said Voss Tecklenburg after the first defeat in the Arnold Clark Cup. As in the 1-1 draw with Spain, it proved The women’s union in Norwich said they could keep up with the world’s teams.

For the record European champion and two-time world champion, the four-nation tournament is an important test for the European Championships in July, also in England. German players played their last major tournament at the 2019 World Cup when they lost to Sweden in the quarter-finals, thus missing the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Voss-Tecklenburg particularly praised Frankfurt striker Nicole Anome. The 22-year-old did it “really well. She is an asset to us”. This also applies to Hoffenheim defender Jana Feldkampf “with her calm and her transitional moments”. The only goal of the evening was scored by Canada in front of only 200 spectators at Carrow Road by Vanessa Giles (seventh minute).

This is the first defeat for the German national team since the 1-0 loss to France last April. In the third and final match, the Women’s League meet hosts England on Wednesday (8.30pm / ZDF live) at Wolverhampton. (dpa)