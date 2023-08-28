Tennis: Zverev starts the US Open with great confidence NDR.de – Sports

Status: 08/28/2023 12:57 PM Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev finally wants to win his long-awaited Grand Slam title at the US Open. After his serious injury in 2022, a good performance in Cincinnati and a home victory in Rothenbaum gave Hamburgers courage.

The program as a tourist in Manhattan alongside girlfriend Sofia Tomalla left Zverev with some question marks ahead of the start of the US Open. Only one line can be seen on TV at the Museum of Modern Art, along with a large bundle of straw as an exhibit. “Well, in New York, it’s just art because you don’t see straws in the city over there,” the 26-year-old joked, shrugging his shoulders.

Zverev is in “a great mood” ahead of the US Open

In addition to visiting the world-famous Museum of Contemporary Art and the Empire State Building, the 26-year-old enjoyed some respite on his day off by taking a walk in Central Park. The truly big sporting hustle and bustle of Flushing Meadows won’t begin for hamburgers until Tuesday – and with it the next attempt at a long-awaited first Grand Slam tournament victory.

Zverev said during a small media tour that he was in a “great mood” and felt “generally well”. Instead of being in one of the big press conference rooms like the defending champions Carlos Alcaraz & Co, he took a separate seat at a high round table in the heart of Arthur Ashe Stadium. On the international stage, Zverev is not yet in the spotlight again.

Full confidence in the last Grand Slam tournament of the year

However, thanks to promising internships in Cincinnati, the hamburger goes with one Beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia with a strong performance in Semi-final against Serbian Novak Djokovic and the first A victory at the local tournament in Rothenbaum fills confidence in the last Grand Slam tournament of the year. “To win such big tournaments you simply need good matches against such players,” said Zverev, who also did a training session with Djokovic in New York. “I hope I can go a few more steps here.”

Zverev rebuilds his team

At his request, he reorganized his support team into two central locations ahead of the tournament. In place of former German tennis player Tobias Kamke, Russia’s Mikhail Ledovsky is back as a training partner after overcoming visa problems. In addition, long-time physiotherapist Hugo Gravelle is in charge of Christophe Seller.

“I just needed something else after seven years,” Zverev justified the move ahead of his opening match at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. “Physical labor is the most personal labor. Someone who is with you for hours, touches your body, is closer to you than anyone else. After seven years, I needed a change, and maybe he did too.” France’s Gravel is already in charge of Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open. Seiler comes from the rehabilitation center where Zverev completed rehabilitation after suffering a serious ankle injury at the 2022 French Open.

Bandage on the wrist: “Nothing happens, nothing at all.”

He quickly cleared fears he would pick up another injury over the weekend. “Nothing happened, absolutely nothing,” the Olympic champion said after entering the training ground with his wrist bandaged. “There was no strange movement,” he said. “He had no pain during training,” so everything was fine. Zverev was sure of this: “This problem will probably go away in a day or two.”

“Basically, I trust him to win the Grand Slam at the US Open.”

Boris Becker on Alexander Zverev

Three years ago, Hamburger in New York were on the brink of their first major victory but were forced to concede defeat to Austrian Dominic Thiem after leading 2-0 in the final. After his injury in the summer of 2022, the 12th-place finisher in the world rankings is now back to his old form.

“He has talent and a high level, and I mainly trust him to win the four Grand Slams at the US Open,” said tennis legend Boris Becker recently. He added, “Zverev is currently presenting his best levels since his return after a long period of injury.”

“You need self-confidence in tennis”

In Becker’s view, Zverev’s time is “not over yet”, even if Alcaraz, who is six years his junior, recently celebrated his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. In the quarter-finals, Zverev could now meet the young star from Spain. What now sets him apart from Alcaraz and Djokovic, who reached an epic final in Cincinnati almost two weeks ago? “They play all the time without injuries. Tennis is a sport in which you need self-confidence,” said Zverev. “They did, and I’m still building.”

Opening game on Tuesday against Vukic

On the way to the confrontation with Alcaraz, which starts against Dominik Kuepfer of Baden, Zverev could face the round of 16 against the brilliant Italian Yannick Sinner. But first he must maintain his spot at No. 17 for his first-round duel with Australian Aleksandar Vukic on Tuesday (5pm). For the former world number two is largely unknown. “He played really well on hard courts,” he said of the world number 51. “I suppose he’s in good shape.” Zverev also wants to prove it.

