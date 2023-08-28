Big Sports Celebrities at Nuremberg Airport – All Blacks Landing

Homepage Bavaria Nuremberg and Franconia

The All Blacks, the New Zealand rugby team, recently arrived in Nuremberg at Albrecht Dürer Airport. © Christian Albrecht

They are among the most famous and best national rugby teams in the world: the “All Blacks” from New Zealand. You are currently a guest in Germany.

Nuremberg – VIP Visitors to Nuremberg: On Sunday 27 August, the New Zealand national rugby team arrived at Albrecht Dürer Airport in Nuremberg. Airport writes in a recent press release. Sports stars visit the adidas Training Center in Herzogenaurach.

Nuremberg sports stars: The All Blacks have landed at the airport

On September 8th, the Rugby World Cup kicks off in France. Naturally, the ‘All Blacks’ also participate, the famous New Zealand national team and with the 2019 South African champions, a record of world champions with a total of three titles.

In order to prepare for the tournament, the All Blacks set up their training camp in Herzogenaurach – in the midst of sporting goods giant Adidas. The journey is now complete – the rugby stars arrived in Nuremberg on Sunday, Nuremberg’s Albrecht Dürer Airport reported in a press release.

The All Blacks arrived from Great Britain on a chartered plane, accompanied by a TV crew

According to the press release, the All Blacks arrived on a chartered flight from Great Britain. A television team was also present, with the team being accompanied by Television New Zealand (tvnz). At the airport itself, the stars took more photos with fans before continuing their journey towards Herzogenaurach. Let’s see if the training camp in Middle Franconia brings luck to the stars. (shake)

