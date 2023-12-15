Representatives of China and the United States met again at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai on Wednesday and called for strengthening climate cooperation for a better world.

China’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Xie Zhenhua and US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry delivered speeches on strengthening bilateral cooperation to address the climate crisis. Both sides reaffirmed the “Sunnylands Declaration” recently made by China and the United States and both countries agreed to implement climate protection measures in the future.

Xie Zhenhua said China and the US should strengthen communication and cooperation on climate change. It was therefore decided to set up a Joint Working Group to enhance the multilateral process through practical measures and implement mutual goals within the framework of Nationally Determined Contribution. When there was a deadlock in the conference, both sides came up with some suggestions to overcome it and eventually the conference ended successfully.

John Kerry said China and the United States recently released the Sunnylands report, which outlines both countries’ national actions to combat climate change. They are confident and happy that the bilateral cooperation will not only accelerate the respective efforts of both countries, but also create opportunities and contribute significantly to this climate conference. In fact, they met regularly in conference to ensure that they could reach an agreement that had broad support.