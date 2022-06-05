Great Britain: Anniversary Celebrations: Queen Again on the Balcony – Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II reappeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire / DPA

It was a four-day royal affair. On the last day, people will gather in Britain to eat. The colorful parade celebrates the history of the country. Eventually, the promising star look will return.

LONDON – Celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th birthday ended with a stunning public appearance.

On Sunday afternoon, the king reappeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a green coat and matching hat, waving to hundreds of cheerful spectators. Her closest relatives stood by her side: her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, his wife Duchess Camila and his grandson Prince William and his family. Prince Harry, William’s younger brother, no longer accepted royal duties.

The family had previously seen a colorful parade attended by more than 10,000 people in front of the palace. The “Jubilee Pageant” show was led by the Golden State coach, who was last on the road 20 years ago – including the Queen’s hologram. Later, members of the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force marched on Mal Boulevard with 200 cavalry. They were followed by numerous club members who recreated scenes of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The change in British society since 1952 was reflected in areas such as music, fashion and youth culture. Cars from all decades have participated. Results 150 “national treasures”, including celebrities such as football legend Gary Lineker.

During the day, millions of Britons across the country celebrated their leader at a joint picnic. In parks, boardwalks, nursing homes and on the streets, people sat together and shared sandwiches, salads, quiches and sausage rolls – sausages. Prince Charles and Duchess Camila attend the “Jubilee Lunch” at London’s The Oval Cricket Ground, where the Queen’s daughter – in – law cuts the cake. At the ceremony, Charles called for maintaining a sense of community – not to return to fighting after four days of celebrations, according to other guests.







It is estimated that millions of people attended about 16,000 street parties and 85,000 “Big Lunch” picnics across the country. All residents can book festivals in advance, and there were many publicly organized events. Some municipalities waived the fees actually payable for road closures to allow parties.

The previous evening, a grand concert was held for the Queen in front of Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles thanked his “mother” for her decades of leadership and dedication. The 96-year-old queen was unable to rest due to a movement problem. However, he started the show with a taped short film starring the famous character Paddington.