Storm on the West Coast of the United States: The weather service warns of giant waves

– The Meteorological Service warns of giant waves Waves up to nine meters high are expected in California due to the storm. Spectators have already learned how dangerous breakers are.

Stunning sight: A wave breaking on Carmel Beach, California. Photo: Keystone

Due to the strong waves on the west coast of the United States of America, the US Meteorological Service warns of the danger of drowning. The National Weather Service said Friday that there were “extremely dangerous conditions.”

“Strong waves and life-threatening rip currents pose an exceptional risk of drowning at sea and damaging coastal structures.” Waves up to nine meters high are expected to occur in parts of the American states of California and Oregon as a result of the violent storm.

In Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, a wave actually shocked many pedestrians on Thursday. Video footage showed the wave sweeping over a seawall in the city of Ventura, knocking some people to their feet. The local fire department wrote on the Internet: “Due to this wave, eight people were transported to local hospitals.”

According to forecasts, waves are expected to rise along the entire coast. There was said to be a risk of flooding until Saturday evening.

SDA/nlu

