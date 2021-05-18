Dictator Kim Jong Un bans skinny jeans and vocuhilas

France Press agency 1/7 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un banned western fashion trends and hairstyles in his country.

Keystone 2/7 Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju fear the spread of Western influences among North Korean youth.

Imago Pictures / Kyodo News 3/7 This, in turn, could lead to the overthrow of the regime.







7/7 Or haircuts like a mullet hairstyle. Pictured is Richard Dean Anderson in “MacGyver” from the 1980s.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, 37, is said to be planning to ban Western fashion trends in his country. The reason: He fears that Western influence over North Korean youth will lead to the collapse of his regime.

According to The Mirror, for example, torn pants and skinny jeans – also known as skinny jeans – are prohibited. Hairstyles like the short front and long back (mullet) hairstyle worn in the 1980s are thorn in the dictator’s side. These “extravagant” hairstyles are seen in North Korea as a sign of an “invasion of the capitalist lifestyle”. This includes colored hair and piercings. Only a limited number of haircuts are allowed in the isolated country. Those who do not adhere to it are threatened in the labor camp.

Tougher penalties

The government newspaper “Rodong Sinmun”, a member of the ruling Workers’ Party, called at the weekend for these developments to be kept under control. A country can become weak despite its economic and defense strength and eventually collapse like a damp wall if one does not stick to his lifestyle, it was said, for example. At the slightest sign of the capitalist lifestyle, one must be careful and fight against it.