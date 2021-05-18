Proceedings halted in Milan – the captain of the Sea-Watch failed to file a lawsuit against Salvini

Carola Racquet, a former interior minister and head of the right-wing Lega party, was accused of inciting crimes through “hate messages”. The court has not responded to this, but other procedures are still pending.

Carola Rakiti as a guest on a talk show hosted by Dunga Hayale (left) on German TV: The young German captain piloted a ship with 42 migrants on board to Italian waters – despite the ban. Photo: Jörg Karstensen (dpa / Keystone)

A Milan court decided to drop a lawsuit against former Italian minister Matteo Salvini due to a lawsuit filed by former Sea-Watch 3 Captain Carola Racchetti. The ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

The German captain accused the former interior minister and head of the right-wing Liga party of inciting crimes through “hate messages.” However, the judge found this claim unfounded, as explained by Adnkronos. It was said that there was no specific intention to commit a specific crime. According to the information, there is still another procedure for the alleged insult.

Critic of the Sea-Watch missions: Ex-Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini. Photo: Alessandro de Meo (Keystone)

Salvini and Racchetti had fierce discussions in 2019 about Rome’s strict refugee policy. At that time, the captain drove the rescue ship “Sea-Watch 3” with the migrants to the port of the island of Lampedusa on the Mediterranean without permission. Temporarily held. In the subsequent conflict, accusations were brought against Salvini. It accused the politician, among other things, of inciting people to hate.

Court hearing in July 2019: Sea-Watch3 Captain Carola Raccetti (C) upon arrival in Ragusa from Sicily. Photo: Keystone

SDA

