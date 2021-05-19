Donald Trump in distress – ‘We are now actively investigating the criminal level’

The New York attorney general announced that it is investigating the Trump Organization – the company in which former President Donald Trump’s business activities are grouped – not only under civil law, but also under criminal law.

Manhattan’s attorney general’s office has been investigating the Trump organization for a long time. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds (AFP)

The attorney general of the US state of New York extends her investigation against the Trump organization. As a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, the company, in which former President Donald Trump’s business activities are grouped, is no longer subject to only civil, but criminal investigations as well.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigations into the company are no longer of a purely civilian nature,” said spokesman Fabian Levy. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization at the criminal level, along with the attorney general in Manhattan.”

Manhattan’s attorney general’s office has been investigating The Trump Organization, a holding company made up of hundreds of individual companies from hotels to golf courses, for a long time.

“Politically motivated witch hunt victim”

The investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance initially focused on silent financial payments for two women who said they had ties to Trump years earlier. Meanwhile, Vance also investigates suspected tax evasion, bank and insurance fraud. Since March, he’s also had the long-blocked tax returns from the former U.S. president.

Trump tried by all legal means to prevent the release of the financial documents and twice went to the Supreme Court. He describes himself as the victim of the politically motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats to his successor, Joe Biden.

