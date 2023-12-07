SPOILER* AEW “Rampage” taping report from Montreal, Quebec, Canada from December 6, 2023 (first broadcast: December 8, 2023)

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #122” (Tapings: December 6, 2023)

Location: Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

First Air Date: December 8, 2023

Attendance: Approximately 5,300

Dark competition

Singles match

Danhausen won against Serpentiko.

Dark competition

12 man tag team match

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin), Action Andretti, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds), Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade.

Following yesterday’s edition of “AEW Dynamite”, several matches for “AEW Rampage” were taped at the Bell Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. The show will premiere in the US from Friday night, December 8, 2023 to Saturday, December 9, 2023 on TNT. In Germany the show can be seen for the first time from Monday 11 December to Tuesday 12 December on DMAX (from 12:20 PM German time). The show will then be released in its entirety on YouTube for free. The order of matches may vary during broadcast.

1st Match

Singles match

Orange Cassidy (w/ Danhausen) won by pinfall over Angelico after the Orange Punch.

Renee Paquette Interview FTW Champion Hook. Wheeler Uda interrupts this interview to challenge Hook to a match for the FTW Championship.

2. Competition

Singles match

Abaddon won by pinfall against Trish Adora.

After the match, the hall lights go out and TBS Champion Julia Hart stands in the ring. She drops the DPS Championship to Abaddon. She took the belt and in a moment it was dark again in the center of the bell. When the lights came back on, Julia Hart was gone with the TBS Championship.

3. Competition

Tag team match

The Dan Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita) defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

4. Competition

Continental Classic – Blue Group – Singles

Brian Danielson [6] Won against Daniel Garcia [0] By submitting to LeBell Lock.

