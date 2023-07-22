Spice Blend: Ancient Curry – Spectrum of Science

The ingredients found in curries today were mixed together in the spice mixture some 2,000 years ago. A research team led by Weiwei Wang of the Australian National University discovered microscopic traces of various spice plants, including turmeric, ginger, cloves and nutmeg, on rubbing stones from Vietnam. These are the ingredients for curry. Scientists suspect In the journal “Science Advances”The equipment and recipe for the mixture were imported from South Asia. Curry ingredients came to Vietnam from across the Asian world. Ancient studies have already shown that spice methods apparently existed at an early date. Plants came from India and Indonesia to China and even the Mediterranean region.

