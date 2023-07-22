Spice Blend: Ancient Curry – Spectrum of Science

The ingredients found in curries today were mixed together in the spice mixture some 2,000 years ago. A research team led by Weiwei Wang of the Australian National University discovered microscopic traces of various spice plants, including turmeric, ginger, cloves and nutmeg, on rubbing stones from Vietnam. These are the ingredients for curry. Scientists suspect In the journal “Science Advances”The equipment and recipe for the mixture were imported from South Asia. Curry ingredients came to Vietnam from across the Asian world. Ancient studies have already shown that spice methods apparently existed at an early date. Plants came from India and Indonesia to China and even the Mediterranean region.

Friction stones have been found by archaeologists at the South Vietnamese site of Oc Eo in the Mekong Delta. From the 1st to the 8th centuries, one of the largest port cities of the Funan Kingdom flourished there. Hundreds of grains of starch, pollen, and cobblestones—particles of silicic acid found in plants—adhered to the stone tools; Experts also found well-preserved seeds.

The research team was able to identify traces on twelve heralds as spice plants that originally came from India and Sri Lanka, from Java, Sumatra and Moluccas in Indonesia, and from China. The working group documented turmeric most often (turmeric long)ginger (Zingiber officinale)Fingerroot (Boesenbergia rotunda)Spice Lilly (Kaempferia galanga)and Thai ginger (Alpinia galanga)cloves (Syzygium aromaticum)Nutmeg (Myristica fragrans) and cinnamon (Cinnamomum spp.). The study authors write that these ingredients would still find their way primarily into curry spice mixes in Southeast Asia today.