science

Air pollution: Maori left their mark on Antarctica

October 8, 2021
Faye Stephens

Before the arrival of the first humans, large parts of New Zealand were heavily forested. But when the Maori settled on the islands, they began to clear the forests by fire – which can still be proven today 7,000 kilometers away. This shows an assessment of ice samples from Antarctica, It was published in Nature . by Joseph McConnell of the Desert Research Institute in Reno and his team. The working group thus solves the mystery of why such high concentrations of soot occur in phases in the Antarctic glaciers, the source of which has been unknown for a long time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *