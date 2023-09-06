Space is the place – Universe and Earth exhibition in Lausanne

The new season of the Modak Design Museum begins under the theme “Space is Place” on Friday at the Plateforme 10 location in Lausanne. Through two exhibitions and a full program of events, the exhibition addresses the complex relationships between the universe and planet Earth.

“Space is a Place” brings together the works of designers, artists, science fiction authors, and other actors who grapple with the challenges of space. The goal is to combine science and culture.

“The two exhibitions conduct a dialogue in different directions and offer a return journey into space,” exhibition curator Mary Bock told media on Wednesday. She is the Director of the Center for Innovation and Design (CID) in Grand Hornu, Belgium. She produced one of the exhibitions, “The Universe,” in collaboration with astrophysicist Thomas Hertog.

She continued: “We started from a simple observation: a fascination with the beauty of celestial bodies and the mathematical geometry that underlies the universe.”

“Cosmology” studies the universe from Earth: the solar system, black holes, nebulae, exoplanets, gravitational waves, the Big Bang, etc. It is embodied in various design and architectural projects.

The exhibition, which runs until February 4, 2024, invites you to aesthetic contemplation of time and place, origins and goals. This composition reminds us of the smell of moon dust brought to Earth by the Apollo 12 mission in 1969.