Which category will you play in the first round?



In Baldur’s Gate 3 you can choose from 12 main classes and 46 subclasses.

With Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios has delivered one of the best role-playing games of all time, the PC and PS5 versions of which have received a number of top reviews. We’re also extremely thrilled with our testing of Baldur’s Gate 3 – among other things, the freedom of gameplay and outstanding writing.

However, one of the things that fascinates you about the game is your own character, which you can collect from a wide range of main classes and subclasses. This can be a bit overwhelming at first, but the sheer number alone ensures massive replay value.

Which of the 12 seasons is your favorite?

We are of course curious so in this poll we want to know from you which chapter in Baldur’s Gate 3 you chose for your first playthrough. Do you prefer aces like the Barbarian or do you prefer casting magic and therefore rely on classes like the Sorcerer? Vote and tell us your choice!

<br />

Important: In this survey we will limit ourselves to the 12 main categories of the game. As always, you’re welcome to tell us in the comments below this article why you made your decision and which subcategory you’re targeting. You probably already know which class to choose for your next rounds.

More surveys on GamePro.de

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on PC in early August 2023 and on PS5 on September 6, 2023. The story takes place more than 100 years after the events of the ancestors, and takes you back to the city of Baldur’s Gate.

There, the Illithids launch a major attack on the Forgotten Realms: so-called “mind fighters with conjoined beards” can levitate, cast powerful magic spells, and turn people infected with the plague into offspring.

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the 5th edition D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) rules; Unlike its predecessors, battles in Baldur’s Gate 3 are turn-based.