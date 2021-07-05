Beyond Good and Evil 2 sends a spaceship as a sign of life

It’s been almost four years since Ubisoft announced Beyond Good and Evil 2. Now there’s a new sign of life – in the form of a spaceship.
Another trailer provided insight into Beyond Good and Evil 2 in 2018.
The basics in brief
- With Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft announced the successor to the 2003 title in 2017.
- However, there hasn’t been much news about the game since that announcement.
- With the spaceship, the game now gives another sign of life.
at Ubisoft The space shooter Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in the works for quite some time now. The title was first announced about four years ago. However, the actual version of the game is still shown To lie in the distant future. Now there is at least one more sign of life.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 lands a spaceship
In keeping with the upcoming game’s settings, it looks like the spaceship game has been announced. On Dutch and Belgian TwitterShow account Ubisoft Exciting pictures of World Flying Objects Day last Friday. You can see a spacecraft erupting from the clouds over the cities of Ghent and Amsterdam.
The tag refers only to Beyond Good and Evil 2, no other information.
How far the title is in development or when a release can be expected remains a mystery. With these new publications, at least it is clear that Ubisoft the game not forgotten yet.
