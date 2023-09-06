Nintendo Direct: Next release in a few days?

Recently, there was a special Nintendo Direct edition focused exclusively on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Rumor has it that the next version of the video format, which will then have a broader base, may be on our way.

Just a few days after the Super Mario Bros. convention, Wonder Direct, Nintendo could hold the next Direct conference immediately. The Japanese, if this happens, will likely focus on the remaining releases in 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

First off, there’s reliable leaker Nate the Heat, who promised the next Direct would be released soon in a tweet; After all, Super Mario Bros. doesn’t have to. Wonder Direct excluded another direct episode on principle. Plus, the whole thing would fit into Nintendo’s usual schedule, as the Japanese have held a live convention in September most past years.

And also the Brazilian site Nintendo universe He claims to have learned that such a presentation was already planned for sometime next week – that is, between September 11 and 15. Only the specific extent, i.e. whether it is a small width or a larger width, remains unclear. Either way: It’s likely to be the first live release since June that focuses on more than just one game.

What could appear? Sonic Superstars is scheduled to premiere on October 17 and will likely premiere again. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection will be released on October 24 and could make an appearance as well. Other nominees by the end of the year include Star Ocean: The Second Story R and WarioWare: Movie It! and the Super Mario RPG. An expansion to Pokémon Scarlet/Violet is also scheduled for fall 2023.

The highlights will of course be the appearance of Metroid Prime 4 or the first presentation of the console coming to Switch. But will something like this happen? Maybe we should know more in a few days!