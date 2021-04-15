Sony’s PS5 update added 120Hz 1080p displays and better HDMI controls

Big first PlayStation 5 The update has arrived and As I promisedIt enables anyone who has already managed to purchase a system Save next-generation games to external USB hard drives. But even if you have already downloaded it (or are still waiting to find a new console), there are more changes than the ones listed in Posting blog ads.

As mentioned In the complete changelog on the PlayStation support site (This is also where you can install an update from the joystick or learn how to roll back a failed update.) There’s a long list of tweaks. Such as the edge Little while the PS5 It actually supports 120Hz output with compatible TVsAfter updating, it will also work with 1080p displays with faster refresh rates, like some gaming monitors. Although HDR is great, not every game or app supports it. You can now set the system to output in SDR format if that is the only format available.

Sony:

Some computer monitors that can display 1080p / 120Hz now support 120Hz for gaming. If you are having trouble viewing your game at 120Hz, go to Settings> Screen & Video> Video Output and uncheck the Enable 120Hz output option.

We added the option to convert video output to non-HDR when using a game or application that does not support HDR. To change this setting, go to Settings> Screen & Video> Video Output> HDR.

One of my favorite changes Is the ability to unfollow games so that their updates do not appear in the news center when the system first starts up. Some games you probably installed and played, or just tried, because they were on PlayStation Plus (I’m talking about that) Destroy all stars), But you don’t necessarily need to know what happens to them every day.

You can now manage all the games you follow by going to Settings> Saved Data and Game / Application Settings> Game Manager. This way, you can unfollow games without having to go to individual newsletters or game hubs.

For displays that support the HDMI device connection function, you can now individually enable or disable the One-Touch power connection. Go to Settings> System> HDMI to change these settings.

If you enable one-touch gameplay, turning on the PS5 console will also trigger the connected screen.

When Power Off Connect is enabled, turning off the connected screen will put the PS5 console into sleep mode.

There are several other changes including the DualSense controller update, how to install it, and Read notes While waiting to install the update 900MB.