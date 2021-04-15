Delete large space in Play Store, which puts file managers at risk

Google has drastically reduced the directory apps that can be accessed on your Android 11 phone by less than New storage spaceAnd it’s a change for the better in terms of privacy. However, the new system is a problem for some advanced applications such as file managers. When they target the latest Android version, they will not be able to access all of your phone’s internal storage, making it unusable for the purpose for which it was created. To prevent many apps from crashing, Google has started emailing developers with apps that need access to device storage to let them know that they will soon have a new permission to access all files that can be requested.

Email messages were first detected by XDA. It is said that the permit has been affected Access to all files or MANAGE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE It was reintroduced when Android 11 was first launched, but Google initially banned third-party developers from using it. The company initially wanted to set up a process to prevent developers from abusing the authorization. Emails for developers and newcomers Support page It found that Google is finally opening up an application process for it that allows developers to request a waiver based on the purpose for which their apps were designed in the first place. Allowed applications include file managers, backup and restore applications, antivirus services, document management applications, device search, encryption, and phone transfer services.

For now, these apps can only overcome the new restrictions by targeting Android 10 instead of Android 11. However, this is an option that is only viable until May 5th. Then, all of these apps should target Android 11 – as indicated in the email sent by Google. We previously assumed Google would put this in place Deadline for NovemberHowever, it appears that for unknown reasons, the company decided to raise the date to May. With such a short deadline, many developers will try to make the required changes to the code and to deliver the ad.

The company is under huge pressure this time to highlight the approval process as these types of exceptions have been messed up in the past. It broke several legitimate apps with a similar policy change Information on SMS and call permissions Back in 2018. Given the short-term waivers to Scoped Storage in May, it looks like Google is on track to replicate some of these errors again.

At least one thing is for sure: the upcoming new ruling will eliminate a lot of bad actors using permission to spy on you or take over your data as Google has to coordinate apps that get an exception and those that don’t.

This is where developers receive emails literally as they are Reddit::