Appointment for Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive as well as developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced that Metroidvania’s fictional tale “Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights” will leave Steam Early Access on June 22, 2021 to be available for PC and the Nintendo Switch appear. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will follow on July 6, 2021. Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S have yet to receive an appointment. Otherwise a new trailer can be seen.
About Inder Lillies: The Quiet of the Knights
- A touching soundtrack for Millie, veteran of animated series like Ghost in the Shell and Goblin Slayer, as well as hit rhythm games like Cytus and Deemo, bring the world of ENDER LILIES to life. The sound effects of former Sega producer Keiichi Sugiyama with credits for franchises like Rez and Skies of Arcadia emphasize the melancholy melodies of the soundtrack.
- Guide Priestess Lily through winding caves, underwater landscapes, forests of glowing trees, and other rain-ravaged landscapes that have turned people into the undead. Each lively area is beautiful and illustrated in dreary Japanese fantasy style. Defeat the hateful and challenging bosses, wash them well, and then recruit them as suitable buddies. Combine fallen souls to form an ethereal personal guard squad, whose attacks range from powerful pickaxe strikes to long-range arrows.
- When Lili knocks out enemies, she gets insights that give her glimpses of the past. These thoughts are pieces of the puzzle that are assembled to find out the whole truth and solve the mystery behind the unholy rain before facing a decision that will determine the fate of the kingdom.