Appointment for Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive as well as developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced that Metroidvania’s fictional tale “Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights” will leave Steam Early Access on June 22, 2021 to be available for PC and the Nintendo Switch appear. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will follow on July 6, 2021. Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S have yet to receive an appointment. Otherwise a new trailer can be seen.

About Inder Lillies: The Quiet of the Knights