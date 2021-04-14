OlliOlli World: The mix of skateboard types will continue into the winter

There are two parts to an initial independent franchise so far, after the original turned out to be a surprising success. Now the guys from Roll7 have announced the third installment of their skateboard genre mix with OlliOlli World.

Roll7 and Take-Two’s Private Division are on board Elementary scientist Today announced the continuation of the Independent Skateboard series, which is based on a combination of skateboarding, movement and platform skating. The digital release of the new title is planned for winter 2021 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Switch.

With the new installment, the series wants to advance “to whole new dimensions”. Skate across Radland, where a lively gaming world full of dazzling characters awaits you. There you make your way to Gnarvana to find the mystical ski goddess.

Above all, the new segment wants to score with its strange and unmistakable design style. You can customize the look, tricks, and style of your character. The different levels can be explored and mastered with many possible solutions.

In terms of gameplay, the controls have to be very precise. Even beginners should find their way in the all-in-one combo system. Professionals of this series can master many moves, and thanks to sandbox mode, they can explore millions of unique levels. And last but not least, you can compete against competitors from all over the world in the player leagues.