December 12, 2023

Snow Oracle – What are the chances of a white Christmas in Switzerland? – Meteorological

Esmond Barker December 12, 2023 6 min read
Christmas is slowly looming on the expectant horizon. Possibility of snow falling at low altitudes.

legend:

The possibility of a white Christmas in Bern

SRF Weather

After each rain comes a period of high pressure.

Given the current flood situation, it may seem silly to talk about a white Christmas. But at the end of the week, the weather calms down again and temperatures drop. A strong high dominates our weather during the third weekend of Advent.

…and then the probability of snowfall increases

We have reached the edge of the high, so that the fronts can reach us again. Weather models predict occasional disturbances in the week before Christmas and over the holiday period. In terms of temperature, there could be a decision soon on whether or not there will be enough snow in the lowlands. The timing of the fronts should also fit well with the Christmas period. So a white Christmas is definitely possible, even if it’s not the most likely option. However, with these new results we can increase Bern’s chances to 40%.

How do we define “white Christmas”?


legend:

Charlotte van Stuyvenburg

Our benchmark oracle is the Bundesplatz in Bern. If there is 1 cm of snow or more on at least one Christmas day (December 24 to 26), we talk about a white Christmas.

What does looking back say?

Statistically speaking, white Christmases are rare in the Lowlands. in Bern It is about the long term average Every four years Snow falls during at least one Christmas day. In the mountains, the possibility is much greater. In Davos, for example, there has only been a snowless Christmas Day in 2016 in recent decades. It’s no surprise that white Christmases are becoming less common in times of climate change. Federal government calculations show that the chance decreases significantly, especially at slightly higher elevations and of course also in lowlands. (Source: Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology)

Table with years with green Christmas and years with white Christmas

legend:

Data: Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology

SRF Weather

Weather Question SRF1, December 9, 2023, 9:15 AM


