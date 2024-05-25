Switzerland will seek revenge against Canada, while Sweden host the Czech Republic

On Saturday, the last four teams will play in the finals of the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC”}

In Prague, undefeated Sweden will face host Czech Republic at 2:20 p.m. At 6:20 p.m., Switzerland will have a chance to avenge their first-round loss against world champion Canada. Both matches will be telecast live ProSieben Kidnapped.

You can watch Ice Hockey World Cup Live:

Hosts Czech Republic challenge Sweden

The Swedes have had an unblemished record so far. They won every game in the preliminary round and had both the strongest offense (35 goals scored) and the best defense (9 goals conceded) in the group stage.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC”}

In the quarterfinals, the Swedes were in trouble for the first time against Finland and had to go to extra time before they won 2–1.

They had to swallow narrow defeats in the opening round after penalty shootouts and extra time against hosts Czech Republic, Switzerland and Canada. Beat USA 1-0 in the quarter finals.

On paper, the Swedes are the clear favourites. But the Czechs hope to reach the final with their home crowd.

Bully Saturday at 2:20 p.m.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC”}

Switzerland wants revenge on Canada

The second semi-final between Canada and Switzerland starts at 6:20 p.m. In the quarter-finals, the Swiss defeated the world champions Germany 3-1. Earlier, Canada won 6-3 against Slovakia.

The Swiss feel a chance to avenge their only opening round defeat (2:3) against Canada.

Canada has won all its games so far, but has shown itself to be vulnerable. A 6:3 quarter-final win over Slovakia was perhaps the most convincing win. See also US backs UN probe into Gaza incident that kills dozens - March 4, 2024

Where will the Ice Hockey World Cup be telecast?

For the first time, Pro7 will show all German games and knockout rounds live on free-to-air TV.